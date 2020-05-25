Man hospitalized after SE Portland shooting

Officers say there is no threat to the community

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is in the hospital after being shot in Southeast Portland late Sunday night.

Police say the shooting happened just before midnight near Southeast Holgate Boulevard. They say the man who was shot went to a nearby hospital on his own. No word on the extent of his injuries.

Officers say there is no threat to the community — but did not go into specifics. This is an ongoing investigation.

