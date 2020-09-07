Man hospitalized after shooting in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was hurt in a shooting in Southeast Portland Monday afternoon, according to police.

Officers found the victim on SE 105th Avenue between SE Bush Street and SE Francis Street around 3:15 p.m. after the shooting was reported. That man was hospitalized, and his medical condition is unknown at this time.

SE 105th has been closed while authorities investigate. Police reported that no arrests have been made in connection with the incident. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau’s non-emergency line: 503-823-3333.