Man wounded in SE Portland, shooter at large

SE Powell Blvd is closed in both directions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was shot in Southeast Portland Friday afternoon and police are still looking for a suspect.

East Precinct officers got the call for help just before 4 p.m. Gunfire was reported in the area of SE 123rd Avenue and SE Powell Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital, but reported that his medical status was unknown. He has not been identified.

SE Powell Boulevard has been closed in both directions between SE 122nd and SE 125th as police work on their investigation. Authorities have not reported any arrests related to the shooting.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Portland Police’s non-emergency phone number: 503-823-3333.