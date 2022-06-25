PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting overnight in downtown Portland, police said.

Portland police told KOIN 6 News the shooting happened around 3 a.m. near the corner of Southwest 3rd and Washington Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot. He was taken to a local hospital, and authorities said his injuries are life-threatening.

Police did not release any information on a suspect or what happened leading up to the shooting. No arrests have been reported.

An investigation is underway.