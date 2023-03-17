PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials confirmed the death of a man in Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood on Monday is a homicide.

Brian Vinge, 38, was found deceased in the middle of a street shortly after around 3:30 a.m. Monday. A medical examiner later conducted an autopsy and determined he died from a gunshot wound.

Portland police said the incident was called in as a welfare check in the area of Southeast 141st Avenue and Southeast Harrison Street.

Neighbors told KOIN 6 News they woke up to police in their neighborhood but had not heard gunshots overnight.

No suspect information has been released.