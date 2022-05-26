PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials released the identity of the man that was shot and tried to drive away before crashing and dying in Vancouver last week.

The Clark County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 27-year-old Ramon Magana-Izazaga. His death was ruled a homicide.

On May 16, Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting near the Golden West Mobile home park at 6816 NE 131st Avenue in Vancouver.

Shortly after arriving, deputies learned about a single-vehicle crash that happened a couple of blocks from the trailer park. Magana-Izazaga was found inside the vehicle dead from a gunshot wound.

A juvenile male was arrested on charges of second-degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of an unlawful firearm.