Man in critical condition after Clackamas County stabbing

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — A 32-year-old man is in critical condition after a stabbing in Clackamas County on Eaden Road Friday night, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 10 p.m. Friday, deputies and crews from Clackamas Fire District #1 and American Medical Response found the man lying injured on the road. Officials said the man was yelling that he’d been stabbed.

Officials said the man had several cuts from an edged weapon on his chest, arms and head. He was air-lifted to a nearby hospital with life-threatening conditions

Detectives are investigating the stabbing. They do not believe there is a larger danger to the general public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office at 503-723-4949 or by using the online tool on their website.