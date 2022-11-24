PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man is in critical condition after he was shot early Thursday morning in North Portland, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting near North Lombard Street and North Alta Avenue at around 1:45 a.m.

At the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso. The Portland Police Bureau said he was taken to a local hospital.

Officers responded to a nearby crash scene where they found and arrested the suspect in the shooting investigation, 43-year-old Barbara Michelle.

Police said the bureau’s Domestic Violence Reduction Unit conducted an investigation before Michelle was booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center on one count of first-degree assault – domestic violence.