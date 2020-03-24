Woman struck in head by arrow, Kelso man arrested

The victim was struck in the head by the arrow's blade

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man in Cowlitz County was arrested early Tuesday after Sheriff’s deputies said he launched an arrow at an ex-girlfriend, striking her in the head.

The attack happened outside of a trailer home in the 8500 block of Rose Valley Road in Kelso just after 3 a.m.

According to investigators, a woman drove up to the trailer in an attempt to retrieve her dog from her ex-boyfriend, Issac Donovan Jason Gabbard. Gabbard, 47, allegedly threw a bottle of bleach at the woman’s car shortly after she arrived, cracking the its windshield. When the woman got back in the car and started to back out of the driveway, Gabbard reportedly presented a compound bow and fired an arrow in her direction. The arrow went through the driver’s door window and struck the woman in the head.

The woman was wearing a beanie at the time she was struck and claimed the arrow ripped the hat off her head. She was bleeding from a cut on the back of her head and her hair had been cut by the blades of the arrow, according to deputies.

One other person was in the car at the time of the incident. The passenger told deputies he was crouching in his seat during the attack because he feared he too would be hit by an arrow.

Gabbard was taken into custody after admitting he had fired an arrow at the car. He said he thought his ex and the passenger were going to assault him. He was booked into Cowlitz County Jail were he faces several charges including first degree assault.

The extent of the woman’s injuries from the arrow are not known.

