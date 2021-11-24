Man in NE Portland PPB car shooting has been arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man involved in the Hazelwood neighborhood shooting that left a bullet in a patrol car was arrested Wednesday morning, officials said.

Christian Daniel Fitz-Henry was arrested by the Portland Police Bureau. He was booked at the Multnomah County Detention Center around 4 a.m. Wednesday and charged with Attempted Murder in the First Degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

On November 13, police tried to stop a car at NE 92nd and Halsey because they believed there was a wanted suspect inside. The driver hit the gas instead and tried to outrun police. Spike strips soon flattened their tires and they stopped near NE 104th and Halsey.

The suspects fired shots and hit the side view mirror of a PPB car with a bullet.

Fitz-Henry and Alicia Marie Misner were publicly identified as suspects Friday by investigators. Officials said they believe Fitz-Henry was the passenger and Misner was driving the car.

According to authorities, the pair were armed and dangerous “and represent a substantial threat to the public and law enforcement.”

At this time Misner has not been arrested.