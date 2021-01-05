Man indicted, accused of stabbing neighbor in head

Said Mohamad was indicted after allegedly assaulting his neighbor. (MCSO)

The suspect was indicted for attempted murder, assault and unlawful use of a weapon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man has been indicted for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his neighbor in the head.

Officers responded to the 8500 block of North Argyle Way on reports of a stabbing shortly before 3 a.m. on December 23. Officers found the victim, Ronald Wallace, suffering from a stab wound to his temple. Wallace told police his neighbor had assaulted him.

While holding a towel to staunch his bleeding head, Wallace was rushed to a local hospital. Meanwhile, officers went to the apartment unit in which the suspect, Said Mohamad, was believed to be inside. Mohamad answered the door and was promptly arrested.

Once out of surgery, Wallace disclosed the events that led up to the altercation to an officer.

Wallace said he and Mohamad had known each other for about a month and a half and had no prior issues — they even had a meal together earlier in the day. They were both inside the apartment’s shared kitchen in the early morning hours when Mohamad accused Wallace of insulting his mother.

Wallace told police Mohamad then attacked him with a butcher knife.

According to court documents, a detective later obtained a warrant for Mohamad’s apartment unit to search for evidence. When they arrived, the detective observed blood in the hallway, on the door, the tables and the floor. A knife that was sitting on a shelf appeared to be bloody, as well.

Furthermore, police say blood was found on Mohamad and his clothing. He also had a cut on his hand.

Mohamad was indicted for attempted murder, assault and unlawful use of a weapon.