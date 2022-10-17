PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Washington County Grand Jury on Thursday indicted a man accused of attacking a Hillsboro police officer on Aug. 19.

Jose Juan Aguilar-Mandujano, 20, is charged with second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault, and assault on a police officer.

HPD said Aguilar-Mandujano attacked an officer, later identified as Lieutenant Neil Potter, who was reportedly standing near his patrol car. Aguilar-Mandujano allegedly knocked Potter to the ground, which reportedly caused a concussion and broken facial bones. The 20-year-old continued to assault Potter and tried to take his handgun, according to officials.

“Witnesses tell us that they witnessed one of our officers near his patrol car, seemingly randomly attacked,” said Sergeant Stewart Kelsey of the Hillsboro Police Department. “A scuffle ensued and resulted in lethal force being used by the officer. So, an officer-involved shooting.”

Aguilar-Mandujano was taken to Legacy Emmanuel Hospital in critical condition.

Meanwhile, officials told KOIN 6 News on Aug. 26 that Potter was continuing to recover from his injuries.

Exactly a week after the attack, HPD released video of the incident that was captured on both body camera footage and surveillance video from a nearby business.

KOIN 6 News was told officers of Potter’s rank do not wear body cameras, so there is no footage of the incident from his perspective. However, KOIN 6 confirmed the image of Potter’s injuries provided by HPD was captured from a responding officer’s body camera and asked for a copy of that video. As of the publication of this article HPD has not yet responded.