PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old in Portland’s Parkrose neighborhood in 2019 was indicted for murder, the Portland Police Bureau announced Thursday.

Abdikadir Osman, 24, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and unlawful use of a weapon.

The shooting happened in broad daylight on Oct. 26, 2019, near Northeast Wygant Street and Northeast 109th Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Jackson Panyanouvong suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to a hospital where he ultimately died.

Police said Osman was already in custody for a different murder when detectives identified him as the suspect in the 2019 case. Police allege Osman shot and killed 23-year-old Shawn Fujioka in a hotel room at the Portland Marriott in October 2020.