Kjostad is scheduled to be arraigned on May 15 and is being held on $1 million bail

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man was indicted by a Marion County grand jury on several charges, including aggravated attempted murder, for allegedly trying to elude officers and shooting at occupied Salem police vehicles in late April. according to the Marion County District Attorney’s Office.

The Marion County District Attorney’s Office says Andrew Kjostad, 34, was indicted on three counts of attempted aggravated murder with a firearm, four counts of unlawful use of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, felony attempt to elude a police officer and failure to perform the duties of a driver.

Officials say Kjostad was wanted for a series of shootings on April 30 – including two separate shootings into occupied police vehicles.

Around 6 a.m. May 1, authorities tried to take Kjostad into custody as he walked along Fisher Road near Market Street, officials said. According to the district attorney’s office, Kjostad tried to flee the Salem SWAT team and drew his gun.

SWAT team member Corporal Adam Waite then shot Kjostad once, officials said.

The district attorney’s office said Kjostad was treated at the scene for his injuries before he was taken to a hospital. No officers were injured in the shooting on May 1 or April 30.

The same grand jury also found Corporal Waite justified in using deadly force against Kjostad.

Kjostad is scheduled to be arraigned on May 15 and is being held on $1 million bail.

Due to the ongoing criminal case, the district attorney’s office said it will not release further details of the shooting or the other crimes at this time.