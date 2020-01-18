Man indicted for attempted murder by Multnomah jury

The grand jury made the 4-count charging decision on January 16, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 26-year-old man faces a four-count indictment for the 2019 attempted murder of someone near Holladay Park, said Multnomah County District Attorney Rod Underhill’s office in a Friday statement.

Court documents allege that Akeen Oliver attempted to seriously harm or kill another person with a .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun on June 16, 2019.

Portland police were called out to the Holladay Park area that night after gunfire was reported. They found evidence that shots were fired and learned that the shooter had ran from the park.

Months later, on October 7, 2019 court documents show that Oliver, who is a convicted felon, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a parole violation.

Authorities continued to investigate the shooting.

On January 16, 2020 a Multnomah County grad jury gave the court their charging decision.

The indictment against Oliver consists of one count of second-degree attempted murder, one count of attempted assault with a firearm, one count of the unlawful use of a weapon, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.