Carjacking leads to attempted murder, kidnapping charges

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Carlos Batista has been indicted for allegedly stealing a car, kidnapping the owner and then attempting to murder 2 other people in Mt. Tabor Park.

On August 27, the 22-year-old allegedly used a gun to steal someone’s car at the Barbur Boulevard Transit Center. While stealing the car, he kidnapped the car’s owner at gunpoint and threatened to physically harm him. The victim was reportedly bound with restraints and driven to Mt. Tabor Park.

When two people noticed the situation unfurling at the park, they asked what was going on. Batista allegedly fired off 8 shots towards them in an attempt to kill them. During the shooting, the indictment says Batista caused over $1,000 in damage to property of those 2 individuals.

After the shooting, Batista reportedly fled the scene in the hijacked car.

Authorities found and arrested Batista in Thurston County, Washington. He appeared in Multnomah County Court on November 12.

This is not Batista’s first run-in with the law. He was also convicted in a 2017 gang shooting.

