Man indicted for hoax bomb threats to Oregon schools, hospitals

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man has been indicted by a Portland grand jury and faces charges for reporting hoax bomb threats from Missouri to three Oregon schools and hospitals, officials announced Thursday.

40-year-old Sean Case McGinley faces multiple charges including making interstate threats involving explosives, and hoaxes about destructive devices.

Officials said McGinley made multiple calls in October to Newberg-Dundee police saying he put a pipe bomb under a vehicle in Newberg, however officers were unable to find any bombs.

Authorities found that McGinley’s call was from St. Louis, Missouri and that he used to live in Newberg.

In November, Newberg authorities received another hoax bomb call from McGinley who said he placed a bomb in a vehicle tailpipe belonging to a Newberg Municipal Court Judge.

A few days later, the principle of Newberg High School reported a potential bomb threat to police after an unknown caller left a voicemail saying a pipe bomb was in the school. Investigators found that McGinley also placed this hoax call from St. Louis.

According to authorities, later that morning, McGinley also called Sherwood High School and the school’s resource officer and gave information about a reported pedophilia ring in Sherwood.

Officials noted that between November 18 and 23, 2021, McGinley reported eight more false bomb threats to other schools including St. Paul High School, a Tigard elementary school, Fowler Middle School, and Twality Middle School.

He also called medical institutions including Providence Newberg Medical Center and Providence Sherwood Medical Plaza.

FBI agents arrested McGinley in St. Louis November 24. Officials said he made his first court appearance in Missouri November 29 and is detained and pending transfer to Oregon.