Man indicted for murder, robbery at Portland pawnshop

22-year-old Joseph Schneider is charged with four counts of murder

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 22-year-old is accused of murdering a man while robbing a Portland pawnshop, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

Police responded to a reported shooting at a pawnshop in southeast Portland around 3 p.m. on March 30. They found one victim, 31-year-old Benjamin Johnson, with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police learned the suspect had also robbed the shop and already fled the scene. That suspect was caught and arrested a few days later on April 3 in southeast Portland. He was identified as Joseph Schneider.

Schneider is charged with four counts of murder, two counts of robbery with a firearm and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. He is scheduled to be arraigned at the Multnomah County Justice Center on April 13.