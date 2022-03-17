PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A federal grand jury in Portland indicted an Oklahoma man on Thursday for sexually abusing a child and producing child pornography.

Jeremy L. Peterson, 42, is accused of sexually abusing a child, capturing the abuse on video and then sharing the video online.

According to court documents, Homeland Security Investigations agents received information on Feb. 18 regarding a video depicting the sexual abuse of a child. After reviewing the video, officials said it was created in a Eugene apartment complex.

Agents were also able to see a scorpion tattoo on the suspect’s chest, which they would eventually use to identify Peterson.

Officials said investigators found the name of an adult and child listed as members of the household on rental documents where they believed the video took place.

According to prosecutors, the principal at a nearby elementary school identified the child from a screen capture taken from the video and confirmed that the child’s address matched the apartment in question.

On Feb. 24, investigators searched the apartment, matching furniture, carpeting and bed sheets with those appearing in the video. Officials said they also found photos of Peterson on Facebook that matched the abuser in the video.

Peterson was arrested on Feb. 28 and made his first court appearance in Oklahoma. He plead not guilty and was detained while waiting a transfer to Oregon. Peterson made his first appearance in Oregon on Tuesday and was detained pending further court proceedings. He will be arraigned on Thursday’s indictment on April 13.

If convicted, Peterson faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison with a 15-year mandatory minimum, a $250,000 fine and a life-term of supervised release.