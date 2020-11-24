Man indicted for trying to take photo of woman in public restroom

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland man infamous for his string of harassing and committing sexual acts upon female strangers aboard TriMet has been indicted once more — this time, for allegedly attempting to take a photograph of a woman in a bathroom stall.

Police said they arrested Jared Walter after he was trying to take a photograph of a woman in a restroom stall at the Lloyd Center Mall on November 14. On Monday, he was indicted by the Multnomah Grand Jury for multiple charges, including one count of invasion of personal privacy in the first degree, one count of attempted invasion of personal privacy in the first degree, one count of invasion of personal privacy in the second degree and one count of disorderly conduct in the second degree.

Walter is known for cutting and gluing women’s hair on trains and buses across the metro area as well as performing other sexual acts. A registered sex offender, Walter was the first person in the history of the transportation agency to be banned for life from TriMet.

According to a statement from Portland Police Bureau, North Precinct officers arrived at the mall around 12:20 p.m. Saturday on a priority sex offense call.

Police say the female victim was using the restroom when the individual attempted to take a photograph, police said. The woman confronted the man, who then tried to flee — before getting detained by a bystander. Security was notified and police arrived shortly after.

According to court documents, Walter was pending trial on charges of sexual abuse in the third degree and harassment at the time of the incident.

Walter’s arraignment is set for Tuesday. KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story and will provide updates when new information is available.