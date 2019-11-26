Man indicted for using spear in Pearl District attack

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man accused of using a spear to try and hurt a stranger in the Pearl District was indicted on 6 separate charges.
Appleton Olkeril allegedly used a wooden spear to “intentionally attempt” to hurt a man on November 16, court documents obtained by KOIN 6 News reveal.
Olkeril, 46, is charged with 3 counts of attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon, criminal mischief and cocaine possession.
He was indicted by a Multnomah County grand jury November 22.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.