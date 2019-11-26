Closings
Man indicted for using spear in Pearl District attack

Appleton Olkeril faces 6 separate charges

Appleton Olkeril, November 26, 2019 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man accused of using a spear to try and hurt a stranger in the Pearl District was indicted on 6 separate charges.

Appleton Olkeril allegedly used a wooden spear to “intentionally attempt” to hurt a man on November 16, court documents obtained by KOIN 6 News reveal.

Olkeril, 46, is charged with 3 counts of attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon, criminal mischief and cocaine possession.

He was indicted by a Multnomah County grand jury November 22.

