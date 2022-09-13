Joshua Michael Best, 33, was arrested on Sept. 6 and charged with four counts of unlawful use of a firearm.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that a man accused of a shooting at a Portland strip club in August has been arrested and indicted on multiple charges.

Joshua Michael Best, 33, was arrested on Sept. 6 and charged with four counts of unlawful use of a firearm, as well as felon in possession of a weapon and fourth-degree assault.

Officials say that in the early hours of Aug. 20, Best got into an altercation with an employee at the Sunset Strip Gentleman’s Club, located at 10205 SW Park Way. When Best was asked to leave, he reportedly threatened to shoot the employee, who suffered minor injuries in the fight.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Best left the premise in a car and fired a handgun as he passed the club, hitting the structure and a vehicle in the parking lot. An employee suffered skin injuries from bullet shrapnel, but no one was shot in the incident.

The altercation and shooting were caught on surveillance video, which detectives say they used to identify Best.

Best was arrested on Sept. 6 by Portland police officers during an unrelated traffic stop. He was eventually taken to Washington County Jail.

If community members have any information about the Sunset Strip Gentlemen’s Club shooting on Aug. 20, they are asked to contact detectives at 503-846-2700.