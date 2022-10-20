PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Klamath Falls man facing a slew of felony charges appeared in court Wednesday following a crime spree investigators say he committed earlier in October that ended with a Hillsboro police officer shooting him.

Patrick Robertson was indicted by a grand jury on 25 felony charges, including two counts of second-degree attempted murder with a firearm, multiple counts of robbery and one count of felon in possession of a firearm. He is being held without bail awaiting trial.

At around 10:30 p.m. Oct. 6, Hillsboro police were called to Northeast Lilac Street off Northeast 21st Avenue where police said Robertson had assaulted someone and tried to steal their vehicle but was reportedly unsuccessful in the robbery.

Within minutes, police said they received two separate calls from residents in the area who said Robertson broke into their homes.

The victim in the first break-in said Robertson threatened him with a gun and knife. He said Robertson had slashed the his arm before stealing a handgun and fleeing.

Hillsboro police and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office then spotted the 40-year-old driving a stolen vehicle and began pursuing him. The chase ended when Robertson crashed at the roundabout near Scholls Ferry Road and River Road.

According to officials, Robertson stepped out of the vehicle and pointed a stolen firearm at them which prompted Officer Russ Jewell, a 13-year law enforcement veteran, to fire his weapon at him. Officers provided emergency first-aid to Robertson before he was taken to Oregon Health & Science University Hospital.

On Oct. 11, Robertson was released from the hospital and booked into the Washington County Jail.

The Washington County Major Crimes Team is continuing to investigate the shooting while the Hillsboro Police Detective Division is still working on piecing Robertson’s crime spree together.