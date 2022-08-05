PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man was indicted with an attempted murder charge on Friday after a hit-and-run crash left a pedestrian hospitalized, according to Gresham Police Department.

Authorities said they responded to the reported hit-and-run around 8 p.m. on July 18. Police found 62-year-old Rennette Harris lying in the street and was taken to a trauma hospital.

Later that night, authorities said they tracked down the suspect vehicle nearby after watching surveillance video and interviewing witnesses.

On Monday, authorities arrested 57-year-old Kelvin Millage of Gresham after the East Metro SWAT team reportedly served a search warrant near the scene of the crash.

Millage was indicted by a Multnomah County grand jury on Friday with several charges including attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and felony hit-and-run.

Gresham police said Harris remains hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities ask anyone with additional information on the case to call the Gresham Police Tip Line at 503-618-2719 or toll-free at 1-888-989-3505.