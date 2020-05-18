Man injured after shooting in Parkrose neighborhood

A portion of NE 115th Ave is closed to traffic while police investigate

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was shot in Portland’s Parkrose neighborhood Sunday night, said police.

The shooting was reported around 7:15 p.m. and officers were sent out to the 4500-block of Northeast 115th Avenue. When they arrived they found a man who had been shot. He was immediately taken to the hospital, however, police said his medical condition was unknown.

The crime scene has been blocked off and the Gun Violence Reduction Team has been called to the scene to investigate. NE 115th Ave is closed to traffic between NE Wygant Street and NE Prescott Street.

Portland Police said there was no active threat to the community, but did not specify if an arrest had been made. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact police.

This is a developing story.