Man injured in downtown stabbing; suspect sought

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man suffered serious injuries after being stabbed in downtown Portland Friday night.

The Portland Police Bureau said officers responded to a report of a stabbing near the intersection of SW Oak Street and SW Naito Parkway. Upon their arrival, officers found a victim with multiple stab wounds in his torso. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment soon after, police said.

No suspect information was provided and the case remains under investigation, according to PPB.

The victim is expected to survive.

Police have asked for anyone who may have information about the incident to call 503-823-0400 or submit an online tip.