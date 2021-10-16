Man injured in NE Portland shooting, police searching for suspect

Crime

by: Sam Campbell

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital after a shooting in Northeast Portland Friday night, police said.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to a report of a shooting around 8 p.m. near the 17500 block of Northeast Marine Drive.

When they arrived, police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and his injuries were non-life threatening, PPB said.

Police did not report any arrests and said the suspect fled the scene before officers got there.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories