Man injured in NE Portland shooting, police searching for suspect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital after a shooting in Northeast Portland Friday night, police said.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to a report of a shooting around 8 p.m. near the 17500 block of Northeast Marine Drive.

When they arrived, police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and his injuries were non-life threatening, PPB said.

Police did not report any arrests and said the suspect fled the scene before officers got there.