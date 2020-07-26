Man injured in overnight shooting near Irving Park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was injured after being shot near Irving Park early Sunday morning.

Officers from Portland’s North Precedent responded to a shooting incident near NE Fremont Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 1:50 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found evidence of gunfire, however the victim had already arrived at the hospital with several gunshot wounds. His condition was serious but non-life threatening.

No information about a suspect has been released.

The Portland Police Bureau said the riot happening in Downtown Portland hampered its normal patrol operations.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact PPB at (503) 823-3333.