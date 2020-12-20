Man injured in ‘random’ shooting in Foster-Powell neighborhood

Police: Victim suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries

Scene of the shooting that took place near the intersection of SE 68th and SE Powell Boulevard early Sunday, December 20 (Portland Police Bureau)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was shot several times early Sunday in the Foster-Powell neighborhood and suffered serious injuries, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of SE 68th Avenue and SE Powell Boulevard just before 1 a.m. on reports of a man being shot.

Responding officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was subsequently taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

“There is no indication the victim had any reason to be targeted,” PPB said in a release Sunday. “This would appear to be random.”

No information about the suspect was immediately provided.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to please call PPB at 503-823-3333 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

