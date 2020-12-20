Man injured in ‘random’ shooting in Foster-Powell neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was shot several times early Sunday in the Foster-Powell neighborhood and suffered serious injuries, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Officers were dispatched to the intersection of SE 68th Avenue and SE Powell Boulevard just before 1 a.m. on reports of a man being shot.
Responding officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was subsequently taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.
“There is no indication the victim had any reason to be targeted,” PPB said in a release Sunday. “This would appear to be random.”
No information about the suspect was immediately provided.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to please call PPB at 503-823-3333 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.
