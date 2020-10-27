Man injured in Vancouver shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Shots fired between two vehicles in Vancouver’s North Garrison Heights neighborhood left one man injured, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area of NE 87th Avenue and 12th Street at 9:30 p.m. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene.

“A short time later, dispatch received a call regading a male who retured home with gunshot wounds,” VPD said in a release Tuesday. “Officers responded to that residence and located a male with multiple gunshot wounds.”

The man with gunshot wounds was then taken to a nearby hospital. Officers also noted one of the vehicles at the house matched the description of one involved in the shooting.

The investigation remains open.

VPD said anyone with information is urged to call the Vancouver Police Department Tip Line at (360)-487-7399.