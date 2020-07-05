Man wounded in Woodburn shooting, suspect in Cadillac sought

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Woodburn Police Department has launched an investigation into a Saturday night shooting that left one man in stable condition.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of Vine Avenue just before midnight. Upon their arrival, they found a 21-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was quickly taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Witnesses said a dark colored Cadillac sedan was involved in the shooting, however, no suspects have been identified. Anyone with information is asked to call Woodburn Police at 503-982-2345.