Man injured, suspect sought in Lebanon shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An investigation by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office has been launched, aimed to find the gunman involved in a shooting that left one man injured.

The incident happened just after 4 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Fuller Lane and Russell Drive just north of Cheadle Lake. Responding deputies discovered the victim to have non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to Corvallis Good Samaritan Hospital for follow-up treatment.

Detectives said the shooter left the area following the incident. They currently do not have description of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked contact Detective Lovik at 541-967-3950.