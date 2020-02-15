Man killed by Silverton officer in shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed by police after officers were dispatched to a Silverton home on a report of domestic violence on Friday, said Oregon State Police.
Silverton Police officers were called out to an apartment on 911 Reserve Street around 12:40 p.m. Friday after a “domestic violence disturbance” was reported. Officers found 21-year-old William Bluestone barricaded inside a bedroom in the apartment. He told police he was armed with a handgun, said OSP.
Negotiations to get Bluestone to surrender went on for more than an hour. Oregon State Police said then shots were fired.
Bluestone was declared dead at the apartment by medics, said OSP.
Police did not specify what led up to the gunfire, but said that the officer involved was placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.
OSP is now leading the investigation into the officer-involved shooting with assistance from the Salem Police Department and the Keizer Police Department. The Marion County District Attorney’s Office will oversee the investigation.
This is a developing story.
