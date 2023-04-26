One person was fatally shot inside Fantasyland at SE 52nd and Foster in Portland, April 23, 2023 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Officials have identified the man shot and killed by authorities in Clackamas County Monday night as the suspect of a deadly shooting at Southeast Portland’s Fantasyland.

The Portland Police Bureau announced Wednesday that the man – who has yet to be named – was a suspect in the April 23 shooting of 29-year-old Zachery Freeman, who had been inside the adult store and smokeshop at the time of his death.

A Fantasyland employee, who asked to remain anonymous, told KOIN 6 News he knew the victim by name.

“He’s a regular customer here,” the employee said. “He comes here, like, every freaking day.”

He told KOIN 6 News a fight broke out between the regular and another customer before the shots were fired inside Fantasyland.

The next day, authorities say the suspect died after sustaining injuries in a shooting with PPB officers and Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Police have identified the victim in a deadly Fantasyland shooting in Southeast Portland as 29-year-old Zachery Freeman. April 26, 2023. (Courtesy: PPB)

According to police, the officer-involved shooting occurred shortly before 11 p.m. on Southeast 82nd Avenue near the Clackamas Square shopping center.

The PPB officers and the CCSO deputies who were involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave, per each agency’s policies.

Stay with KOIN 6 as we receive more information.