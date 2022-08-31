PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The victim of a homicide in the Eliot Neighborhood was identified Wednesday.

Portland Police said Cameron Taylor, 20, died Sunday night of a gunshot wound near 15 Broadway.

This came after police say they responded to reports of a drug overdose and arrived to find Taylor shot.

Police haven’t provided information about any potential suspects yet.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Detective Jennifer Hertzler at jennifer.hertzler@police.portlandoregon.gov (503)823-1040 or Detective Rico Beniga at rico.beniga@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-232298.