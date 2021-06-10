Man killed in fight in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested for killing another man on Wednesday night in North Portland.

Portland Police say Anthony M. Hartley was arrested a little before 11 PM after getting into a fight in the 4700 block of North Lombard Street.

Officers arrived on scene and found a deceased man. His identity has not been released.

They searched nearby after receiving a description of a person involved in the fight and found Hartley. He has been booked on charges of Manslaughter in the Second Degree.

The deceased man’s identity will be released following an autopsy.

Contact Detective Rico Beniga Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0457, or Detective Jennifer Hertzler Jennifer.Hertzler@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-1040 if you have any information about this case.