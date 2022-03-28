PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man died after a shooting in the Madison South neighborhood on Sunday night, officials said.

Around 9:38 p.m. Portland police responded to the scene at NE Milton Street and NE 82nd Avenue. Once there, officers found a man that had been shot.

Despite life-saving measures, officials said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0696, or Detective Michael Greenlee at Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0871.