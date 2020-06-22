Man killed in NE Portland stabbing remembered by family

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The family of one of the victims killed in a stabbing attack in Northeast Portland spoke about the loss of Najaf “Nate” Hobbs.

Hobbs and his girlfriend Cassy Leaton were killed on Tuesday, June 16, on Northeast Davis near 14th Ave. A suspect in the killing was arrested and is facing murder charges.

Hobbs’ brother and sister remember him as someone who was always willing to help others.

“He loved his family, his friends, he loved Cassy. He just was full of life. And for that life to be gone is just unbelievable, and horrible, and we miss him so much,” said Nina Stafford, Hobbs’ sister.

Hobbs’ family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with burial expenses.