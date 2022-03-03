PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man who was killed Sunday in an apartment complex parking lot shooting in Portland’s Parkrose neighborhood has been identified.

On Thursday, Portland police identified 28-year-old Rey “Kevin” Arras-Rios as the man who was shot early Sunday morning near the corner of NE 103rd and Sandy. When police responded to the shots fired call, they said they found and rescued Arras-Rios from the scene, bringing him to paramedics.

Arras-Rios was taken to the hospital in an ambulance, but he died from his injuries.

In a press release sent Thursday morning, police announced the medical examiner ruled Arras-Rios’ death a homicide by gunshot.

Several people were detained, police said, and the suspect stayed at the scene. No charges have been announced and the suspect has not been publicly identified.

The investigation is still ongoing and police have not released any further details. Authorities asked anyone with information to contact Detective Mike Jones or Detective Jeff Sharp at 503-823-9773 and reference Case No. 22-54146.