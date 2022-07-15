The suspect is still at large.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man who was shot and killed after a suspected road rage incident Wednesday in Polk County has been identified.

Oregon State Police are asking the public for help in finding this car and a suspect involved in a road rage-turned-homicide in Polk County Wednesday night. (Courtesy/OSP)

The Oregon State Police said 45-year-old Dennis Anderson was driving with Brandy Goldsbury, 46, along Highway 18 when he pulled over to let a driver pass.

That driver, police said, then pulled beside the pair, and when Anderson got out of his car, the driver’s passenger fired multiple shots into him.

Officers responded to the reported shooting around 9 p.m. Anderson died at the scene, and Goldsbury was not injured.

Police have not announced any arrests. The suspect was described as being a short man in his early 20s with dark hair and medium complexion.

OSP asked the public to keep an eye out for the car the suspect was riding in, pictured in photos released Thursday.