1 killed in Sandy shooting; 2 people in custody

Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 15000 block of Bluff Road

SANDY, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was killed in a shooting Thursday night in Sandy, police said.

Officers went to the 15000 block of Bluff Road at 5:15 p.m. after receiving multiple calls about some kind of disturbance followed by gunfire, according to the Sandy Police Department.

Police found a victim but he died at the scene.

A suspect—26-year-old Joseph David Paul Anaya of Sandy—was taken into custody peacefully.

Police said another person connected to the incident who drove away from the scene was later detained and taken into police custody. That person’s identity—and the identity of the victim—have not been released at this time.

Detectives will continue interviewing witnesses. No other details have been released.

