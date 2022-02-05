Man killed in SE Stark St shooting ID’d

A 35-year-old man who was shot and killed in Southeast Portland on Wednesday afternoon has been identified as Jeff Ramirez. Police say his family has been notified and they released this photo. (Courtesy/PPB)

Other victim is still in the hospital, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 35-year-old man who was shot and killed in Southeast Portland on Wednesday afternoon has been identified as Jeff Ramirez.

The shooting happened near Southeast 119th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street shortly before 4 p.m. When police arrived, they said they found one man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police found another man injured a few blocks away on Southeast 122nd Avenue. He was rushed to the hospital and police said his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

That man is still in the hospital as of Saturday, police said.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s office ruled Ramirez’s death a homicide and said it was caused by a gunshot to the torso.

No arrests have been reported, and the investigation is ongoing. Authorities asked anyone with information to contact Detective Rico Beniga at 503.823.0457 or Detective Scott Broughton at 503.823.3774 and reference Case No. 22-31073.