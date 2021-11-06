Man killed in Woodlawn shooting, no arrests made

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning in the Woodlawn neighborhood, police said.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to a report of gunshots around 3:40 a.m. near the corner of Northeast Madrona Street and Bellevue Avenue.

When they arrived, police found a man dead in a car. His identity has not yet been released.

The suspects fled the scene before they arrived, PPB said, and no arrests have been reported.

Detectives from the bureau’s homicide unit are investigating. PPB did not immediately release any details about the events leading up to the shooting.

Authorities asked anyone with information to contact Detective Brian Sims at 503.823.2079 or Detective Anthony Merrill at 503.823.4033.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.