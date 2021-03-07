Man leads deputies on chase into Gladstone

GLADSTONE, Ore. (KOIN) — An Estacada man was arrested after leading Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Deputies on a chase into Gladstone Sunday morning, CCSO officials Tweeted Sunday.

At 10 a.m. this morning, a deputy tried to stop 21-year-old Jacob Rogers for speeding near I-205 and Hwy 212 in Clackamas.

Rogers didn’t stop and instead led the deputy on a pursuit into Gladstone. Gladstone Police later laid down spikes in an effort to stop Rogers.

Rogers stopped his car on Strawberry Lane and ran on foot. He was found a short distance away and taken into custody, officials said.

He was transported to the Clackamas County Jail on attempt to elude and reckless driving charges,