Man leads deputies on chase into Gladstone

Crime

by: KOIN 6 News Staff, KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Jacob Rogers (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

GLADSTONE, Ore. (KOIN) — An Estacada man was arrested after leading Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Deputies on a chase into Gladstone Sunday morning, CCSO officials Tweeted Sunday.

At 10 a.m. this morning, a deputy tried to stop 21-year-old Jacob Rogers for speeding near I-205 and Hwy 212 in Clackamas.

Rogers didn’t stop and instead led the deputy on a pursuit into Gladstone. Gladstone Police later laid down spikes in an effort to stop Rogers.

Rogers stopped his car on Strawberry Lane and ran on foot. He was found a short distance away and taken into custody, officials said.

He was transported to the Clackamas County Jail on attempt to elude and reckless driving charges,

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss