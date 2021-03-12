Man, occupied home shot multiple times in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was shot multiple times Thursday night in Southeast Portland’s Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood, police said.

Callers reported hearing gunfire around 9 p.m. in the 8200 block of SE Kelly Street. Officers arrived and found a man with serious injuries who was rushed to a hospital, according to the Portland Police Bureau. He is expected to recover.

Officers found multiple bullets had pierced a home occupied by the victim and other people but no one else was hurt, police said.

The Enhanced Community Safety Team responded to the shooting and launched an investigation. No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case 21-66134. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Oregon app or online.