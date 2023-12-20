PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man is in custody after police performing a sex trafficking mission say he picked up a 16-year-old girl in Northeast Portland.

On the evening of Dec. 12, officers say they saw Juan Francisco Cueller-Montoya, 28, drive up to the teenager standing on a street corner of 82nd Avenue. Moments later, she was in his car.

Officers detained the pair and took the girl into protective custody. Meanwhile, Cueller-Montoya was arrested and charged with purchasing sex with a minor.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, the agency performs these missions to “combat the demand” for sex trafficking in the city.

“Due to the complexity of these cases, such as repeated trauma exposures, trauma bonds with traffickers, and fear of retaliation, the victims in these cases are often reluctant to come forward, make a report and/or continue through the criminal justice process,” PPB said in a press release.

Police ask that you contact them via 911 or humantrafficking@police.portlandoregon.gov if you or someone you know is being trafficked in the area.