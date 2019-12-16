Man pickpockets wallet at Pearl District restaurant

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland woman had her wallet stolen while dining at a popular Pearl District restaurant Sunday afternoon.

A man was caught on camera stealing a woman’s wallet from her bag at a Pearl District restaurant Sunday afternoon. December 15, 2019 (Courtesy Ayumi Angel)

Ayumi Angel, a local jewelry designer, said she was out with some friends at Andina around 12:20 p.m. when the theft happened. At a table of 5, she said she didn’t notice when a man sitting with his back to hers reached into her bag and grabbed her wallet.

He left before she noticed what was missing, but the restaurant’s surveillance video shows how the pickpocket unfolded. A man wearing a flat cap was caught on camera with a coat draped over his shoulder, which covered his arm as he reached back into her bag. Of the two other women at the man’s table, one can be seen serving as a lookout.

The three did not stay to eat at the restaurant. As soon as the man had the wallet, they left.

A man and two women caught on camera as they left Andina. December 15, 2019 (Courtesy Ayumi Angel)

“I think I found that my wallet was missing about 30 minutes later because I had to get something from my wallet and I even went to my car,” said Angel. “I went immediately to talk to the manager and asked if I could look at their cameras.”

Angel called police as soon as she realized what had happened. When officers saw the surveillance video, they told Angel that the trio looked like professionals who knew what they were doing.

“It was horrible,” said Angel. “I feel pretty violated. I had to put a freeze on my credit. It’s been a horrible few hours of stress.”

She said the thieves immediately went out and made sizable purchases: $5,900 at Nordstrom and then charged $10,500 at Louis Vuitton. A report was filed with the Portland Police.

Surveillance video of the theft at Andina:

Surveillance video of the trio leaving Andina:

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.