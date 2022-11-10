PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man pled guilty to several charges, including attempted murder, after a robbery at the Troutdale Outlet Mall in April, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced.

Joseph Conn, 49, pled guilty to four charges including two counts of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted robbery with a firearm and one count of recklessly endangering another person. Officials said the plea agreement also includes a 12.5-year prison sentence.

During the incident, the district attorney’s office said a private security guard working at the mall confronted two women, who have not been identified, who stole multiple pairs of shoes from Rack Room Shoes.

Authorities say during the confrontation, Conn appeared on the scene and pointed a gun at the security guard. After the guard backed away, officials said Conn and the two women drove away with the stolen merchandise.

Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the vehicle and tried to pull them over however the vehicle continued onto the freeway. Pursuing the vehicle, the deputies reportedly deployed spike strips to stop the vehicle before the driver continued off the freeway onto Northeast Sandy Boulevard.

Responding deputies reported hearing gunshots fired and saw Conn point a gun outside of the rear driver’s side window and fire more shots. Authorities said one of the shots struck the front grill of the sheriff’s office vehicle and another shot hit a bystander’s vehicle. Authorities said no one was struck by the gunshots.

The DA’s office said during the pursuit, the suspect vehicle crashed, and Conn and the two women tried to flee on foot before their arrest.

Conn’s sentencing is slated for Jan. 6, 2023.