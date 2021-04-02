Man pleads guilty to bias crime, agrees to restorative justice

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man pleaded guilty to a bias crime he committed against an Asian American in Portland, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday.

Daniel Hutchens admitted to punching an Asian American in North Portland in mid-December of last year. Hutchens had approached the victim at a transit stop, asked them, “are you Chinese?” and then punched the victim in the face.

The 38-year-old man pleaded guilty to one count of bias crime in the second degree and the court put him on three years of formal probation. As part of his sentencing, Hutchens must participate in restorative justice with the Oregon Chinese Coalition. He will also be required to undergo drug, alcohol and mental health evaluations.

“This is an important resolution. Daniel Hutchens is now taking responsibility for his inexcusable actions that were rooted in hate. But he’s also demonstrating that he is willing to make amends to our community and specifically the Asian American community and to approach his rehabilitation seriously,” Multnomah County DA Mike Schmidt said. “The recent increase in hatred, intolerance and bigotry against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders is appalling. Our office stands with our AAPI community members and we support them fully.”