PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Molalla man pled guilty to multiple felony charges on Thursday for shooting at police and injuring a construction worker in 2021, the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office announced.

According to the DA’s office, 49-year-old Brian Scott Mills pled guilty to first-degree attempted assault, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of first-degree criminal mischief. Authorities said Mills also pled no contest to a second-degree assault charge.

Mills, who faces 88 months in prison, will be sentenced on Nov. 3.

During the incident, officials said police responded to Mills’ home on West Main Street to help the fire department with a reported CPR call. When police arrived, authorities said Mills put on body armor and opened fire from inside his house on the responding officers.

The DA’s office said Mills shot a .50 caliber rifle from his home, with one round striking a nearby construction worker.

The gunfire forced an evacuation and lockdowns from a nearby grocery store and two schools, according to the Molalla Police Department.

Police said there were about 50 people in the area when the man fired.

“They were in directly in the line of fire, the construction area, the shopping center. We evacuated and locked those areas down,” Molalla Police Chief Frank Schoenfeld said.

Three cars were struck by bullets, he said, including two pick-up trucks and a police patrol car. Police spent about 40 minutes convincing the man to surrender, ultimately arresting him safely.

Authorities said one person was injured by shrapnel and one officer fired their weapon. Police said Mills was not injured in the gunfire.